How AI, digital innovation can be used to benefit the poorest

The Technology Innovation Conference 2018, hosted by the Gauteng Provincial Government, attracted more than two thousand ICT experts and decision makers from across the public and private sectors. Around one hundred speakers took to the stage over two days to analyse the wave of digital and technological innovation sweeping the South African economy. This special features Minister Nalendi Pandor, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Gauteng MEC Barbara Creecy and a panel discussion, moderated by Bronwyn Nielsen, CNBC Africa Editor-at-Large, on the topic of Benchmarking Disruption and Innovation.

