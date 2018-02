Nigeria’s military has launched a 44-day operation code-named “Cat Race “in a bid to curtail the incessant killings and clashes between farmers and herders, that have plagued the region in the recent past. The exercise will cover Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna and Niger states. Lawrence Onoja; Benue State Commissioner for Information and Orientation joined CNBC Africa from Abuja to discuss this and other developments around this crisis.

