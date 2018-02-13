Eradicating malaria in Africa

“Malaria must die” is a global campaign launched by former English professional footballer David Beckham. The campaign is calling for new global commitments to end the disease which affected an estimated 216 million people in 2016 across 91 countries. Africa carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden with 90 per cent of the global cases and 91 per cent of malaria deaths. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, South African singer, songwriter and UNICEF goodwill Ambassador for malaria in Africa joins CNBC Africa to explore ways Africa can eradicate this disease.

