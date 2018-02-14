Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP7 hosts Thuli Madonsela

As one of the 11 technical experts who helped the Constitutional Assembly draft the final constitution of South Africa in 1994 and 1995, Thuli Madonsela is one of South Africa’s fiercest public protectors. When widespread corruption was uncovered by powerful business men which led all the way to the country’s seat of power, Madonsela chose to defend the people instead of bow down to threats made on her life. Watch her gripping story on this episode of Against The Odds with Peace Hyde.

