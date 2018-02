For years Jeremy Thompson, was known as the newsman who would be there when international news broke. He covered the Gulf Wars and was also the first person to broadcast live as British peacekeepers entered Kosovo. He was in SA to witness Nelson Mandela’s monumental election as President, and returned nineteen years later when the great man passed away. His book Breaking News recently hit the shelves. Thompson joins CNBC Africa to take us on a journey through his career.

