South Africa’s newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to give more details about how he plans to tackle corruption and boost economic growth when he delivers his first state of the nation address. Ramaphosa was sworn in as head of state yesterday after his scandal-plagued predecessor, Jacob Zuma, reluctantly resigned on orders of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Joining CNBC Africa is Sheila Sisulu, Future SA Patron.

Advertisement