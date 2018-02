Regulators in Rwanda recently approved a new motor vehicle premium increment, bringing it up by 73 per cent. The new policy, with a Rwf200,000 cap on processing motor accidents claims was quoted by the public as too expensive. Gaudens Kanamugire, President, Association of Insurers of Rwanda spoke to CNBC Africa, for an update on the same, and added that it was "an unavoidable move to support the insurance sector".

Advertisement