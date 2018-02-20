Zimbabwe has no clear funding plan to compensate evicted white farmers – Analyst

Zimbabwe’s new leader has promised to compensate white farmers whom were forced off their land during former President Mugabe’s controversial land reform programme. This comes as the dispossessed white farmers have tabled a US$9 billion compensation claim. Where will Mnangagwa’s administration get the money to pay these evicted white farmers, and what does this mean for the agricultural sector? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Zimbabwean Political Economic Analyst, Dr Jabusile Shumba.

