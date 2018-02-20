Zuma resigns: Implications for the business community

Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma stepped down on Wednesday the 14th of February following pressure from the governing ANC party. His deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the country’s new president the following day, with promises of a "new dawn" for South Africa. Foluso Phillips, Chairman of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Stephen Gelb, Principal Research Fellow at ODI joined CNBC Africa for a discussion on the impact the change in leaders could have on the business community.

Advertisement