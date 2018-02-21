S.A pre-budget analysis for 2018

All eyes will be on Treasury’s economic outlook and projections for the next financial year as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his maiden budget speech. What will be done about fiscal consolidation? Where is the budget deficit going and what is the trajectory for our sovereign debt? Joining CNBC Africa to discuss some of these important points are Professor Cyril Mbatha, Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership, Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec, Ettiene Retief, Chairman, National Tax Committee at SAIPA and Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University.

