The Nedbank Old Mutual budget speech competition has been running since 1972 and is designed to motivate and incentivise the country’s most talented students in economic and finance to contribute to critical debate on critical issues. In its 46th year, CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha sat down with Joel Baepi, Director of Governance, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at Old Mutual about the growth and impact of competition on young economists.

