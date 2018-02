In the latest update on the 94 school girls kidnapped from Dapchi, the governor of Nigeria’s Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam told residents of the village of Dapchi on Thursday that 76 of their schoolgirls who were reported to have been rescued from Islamist Boko Haram kidnappers were in fact still missing. Tanwa Ashiru, Founder of Bulwark Intelligence joins CNBC Africa to discuss this developing story.

Advertisement