The Nedbank Old Mutual budget speech competition has been running since 1972 and is designed to motivate and incentivise the country’s most talented students in economic and finance to contribute to critical debate on critical issues. 1st Runner Up Postgraduate category Mpho Mataboge, 2nd Runner Up Postgraduate category Bianca Fisher, and the winner of the undergraduate category, Khayelihe Madlopha join CNBC Africa for more.

