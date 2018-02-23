Vouch Digital’s Evelyn Namara on tackling Uganda’s agricultural challenges

In an effort to boost Uganda’s economy, the government has been investing in the agricultural sector by helping farmers afford the farm inputs they need with vouchers and money subsidies. However, the current system often proves to be obsolete, resulting in farmers losing money or using the money for personal purposes or renouncing altogether to the subsidy when faced with the confusing voucher application process. Evelyn Namara, Founder and CEO of Vouch Digital joins CNBC Africa for more.

