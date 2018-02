Local cement producer Cimerwa hopes to ramp up production to 600,000 tons per annum or 100 per cent by mid-2019 a move aimed to taking advantage of multinational projects including the Standard Gauge Railway and the Bugesera International Airport. On the other hand, the company hopes to tap into the rapidly growing middle class market that’s presented a steady demand for cement in the country. To unpack the conversation CNBC Africa spoke to Bheki Mthembu, CEO Cimerwa.

Advertisement