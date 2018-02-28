Land Expropriation: What are the best & worst case scenarios?

In his State of Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC plans to have a consultative public discussion to explore the merits of the ANC conference resolution on land expropriation without compensation. Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba subsequently said that government would support 450 black commercial farmers with approximately R581.7 million under land redistribution over a 5-year period. Joining CNBC Africa is Prof Cyril Nhlanhla Mbatha, UNISA Graduate School of Business Leadership and Theo Boshoff, Head of Legal Intelligence at Agbiz.

