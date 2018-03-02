What Barclays’ name change means for Kenya

Barclays Bank Kenya will, in the coming months, seek regulatory and shareholder approval to rebrand, following the intention by the parent company, Barclays Africa to change its name to ABSA Group Limited by June 2020. The Kenyan business recently announced a 6.4 percent drop in net profit for the year ending December 2017, citing prolonged election period and interest rates capping. CNBC Africa’s Charles Gitonga spoke to the bank’s Chief Finance Officer, Yusuf Omari and started by asking him what the change of name means for the Kenyan operations.

Advertisement