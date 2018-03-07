ACCA Global CEO Helen Brand on accounting’s generation next

A new report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants called, Generation Next: Managing Talent in Large Accounting Firms, finds that while most young accountants are satisfied with their present roles, they remain ambitious. With an eagerness for fast progression, accountancy’s generation next views technology as an opportunity. Helen Brand, CEO of ACCA Global joined CNBC Africa to shed some light on the report and to explore how the profession can harness the talent of, "Generation Next."

