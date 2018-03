Mercantile Bank posted double digit growth in net profit after tax for the third consecutive year. The company’s net profit after tax for the year ended in 2017 climbed by 20 per cent to R213 million. Mercantile’s total assets have also more than doubled since 2011 and grew by 9.3 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Karl Kumbier, CEO of Mercantile joins CNBC Africa for more.

