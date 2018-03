South Africa national treasury has seen a high turnover of principals since the firing of Nhlanhla Nene in back on December 09th in 2015. Now Nene is back and this time his will be flanked by former mayor of Ekhuruleni and vociferous Member of Parliament, Mondli Gungubele. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha sat down with Gungubele on Political Capital.

