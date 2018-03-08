Sanlam sheds light on the $1.05bn Saham acquisition

Insurance giant Sanlam came out with a very tidy set of results this morning. Headline earnings for the year to end-December dipped 1 per cent but normalised headline earnings — which exclude fund transfers — rose 18 per cent, and normalised headline earnings per share were also up 18 per cent, at 480c. Dividends increased by 8.2 per cent against 2016 and could have been even higher it is wasn’t for the path of destruction carved through South Africa carve by wind and flames last year. This saw the biggest ever pay out by the insurer. Then there was a billion dollar acquisition of Saham that promises more business across Africa. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to the Head of Sanlam Emerging Markets, Junior Ngulube and CEO Ian Kirk.

