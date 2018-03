There has been a lot of controversy around the recently reviewed Lagos State Land Use charge. The organized Private Sector, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Bar Association are some of the voices that have been quite vocal about this law. Oluseye Opasanya, Deputy Managing Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi and Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and Head of Tax Regulation at PWC Nigeria joined CNBC Africa to demystify Lagos state’s land use charge.

Advertisement