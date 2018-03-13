SA banks still face tough times as competition heats up

Low GDP growth in South Africa in 2017 has significantly impacted South Africa’s bank earnings to the slowest growth rate since the 2009 Global Financial Crisis. This is according to EY’s banking sector analysis report, How will today’s operational challenges create tomorrow’s opportunities? The report released today, provides an analysis of South Africa’s six largest banks and an in-depth analysis of South Africa’s banking sector financials. Ernest van Rooyen, Financial Services Africa Partner at EY joins CNBC Africa to discuss the findings.

