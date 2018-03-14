Zimbabwe diaspora, Transnet win $400mn NRZ tender

Zimbabweans in the diaspora are heeding the call by President Mnangagwa to come back home to invest and rebuild the economy. A consortium made up of Zimbabwe’s Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) and South Africa’s state-owned rail transport group Transnet delivered the first batch of rolling stock equipment to National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), as to strengthen trade and the recapitalisation of the country’s railway programme. However there has been concern that the equipment delivered is second hand and out-dated. CNBC Africa caught up with DIDG Chairman Donovan Chimhandamba to discuss more details on the $400 million US dollars recapitalisation deal.

Advertisement