According to GreenBiz – Insured values of properties in 100 eastern coastal counties are reported to be $10 trillion. Insured and uninsured values of all structures across the United States potentially exposed to weather and climate "violence" easily will reach well over $100 trillion. So how will the effects of climate change on the long-term value of real estate in investment portfolios? CNBC Africa is joined by YPO member and CEO of Grit Real Estate Income Investments, Bronwyn Corbett.

