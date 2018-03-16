Rwanda economic outlook

Statistics from the Rwanda Stocks Exchange recorded a slight move on bonds market compared to equities with Equity Market Value Trading at 584 Million shares and Bond Market Value Tradings at 447 Million shares as of February 28, 2017. This Monday, the Stock Exchange had rung the bell for gender equality calling private sector institutions to take a lead in empowering women to ensure sustainable economic development in the country. To discuss this and more CNBC Africa is joined by Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba CEO, Rwanda Stock Exchange.

