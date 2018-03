Will South Africa become one of the eight countries in the world to have helium reserves, significant enough to export to the global markets? Renergen says helium production will become core to the group after the value of its helium gas reserves in Virginia in the Free State rose 27 per cent. Renergen expects to become a significant global producer of helium when its Virginia project starts production next year. Renergen CEO, Stefano Maran joins CNBC Africa for more.

