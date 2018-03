South Africa is slowly escaping the clutches of drought but could data have help mitigate farmer’s losses? The Cape Town based, South African start-up Aerobotics, has created an app called Aeroview and it uses computers to interpret imagery from satellites, drones and mobile phones and provide predictive information on crop health. Timothy Willis, CFO, Aerobotics joins CNBC Africa to discuss the software platform development and also its take up around the world.

