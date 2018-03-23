NET1 ordered to repay R317mn to Sassa

The Constitutional Court has ordered Net1 to refund South Africa’s social services agency R317mn with interest, saying the money was paid to them unlawfully. The case was brought to the courts by Corruption Watch who argued that the money Sassa paid Net1 was unreasonable. Net1 argues the money was used for re-registering 11 million grant recipients and collecting additional information from them Saasa. Net1 says it will appeal the court judgement. Joining CNBC Africa is NET1 CEO, Herman Kotzé.

