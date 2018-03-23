Sharpeville massacre survivor ‘Elizabeth Chabeli’ recalls the fate full day

This week Africa has been mourning one of the bloodiest massacres in its painful history. On March 21 1960 – commemorated in South Africa as Human Rights Day – police opened fire on more than five thousand protestors in Sharpeville near Johannesburg as they protested against the country’s pass laws. Sixty nine people died – most shot in the back when they were running away –and according to the inquest 180 were wounded seriously. One of the wounded on the day was Elizabeth Chabeli who had her finger shot off. Sixty eight years later she told CNBC Africa her story.

