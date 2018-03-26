Moody’s gives SA’s a lifeline but hard work lies ahead

On Friday, ratings agency Moody’s affirmed South Africa’s credit rating and changed country’s outlook to stable saying the previous weakening of South Africa’s institutions will gradually reverse under a more transparent and predictable policy framework. Joining CNBC Africa to give insight is Tanya Cohen, CEO of Business Unity S South Africa, Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of South Africa and Zuzana Brixiova, ‎Vice President – Senior Analyst at ‎Moody’s Investors Service.

