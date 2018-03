Capitec has reported an 18 per cent increase in annual headline earnings per share to 3.858 cents. The bank declared a final gross dividend of 945 cents a share. Capitec said headline earnings increased R3.8 billion to R4.5 billion and the company also announced plans to launch a funeral plan, underwritten by Sanlam, in May. Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie joins CNBC Africa for more.

