I&M Holdings reported a decline of 6 per cent in its gross profit for the year ended 31 December 2017. The year also saw gross non-performing loans and advances rise by 106 per cent to Ksh19.5bn, which the bank attributes to the economic headwinds in Kenya and the unintended consequences of interest rate capping. Gauri Gupta, General Manager for Corporate Advisory at I&M Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more.

