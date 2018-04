The African Export-Import Bank, Afrexim has set aside about 200 million dollars to support airlines in the continent. The support will be in form of lines of credits and a leasing platform, which is under development. CNBC Africa’s Charles Gitonga spoke to Rene Awambeng, Global Head of Client Relations at Afrexim Bank, and started by asking him to define the aviation-related infrastructure gap on the continent.

