In a bid to implement impactful reforms for SMEs operating within the Nigerian business environment, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council chaired by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo approved a third 60-day National Action Plan which commenced on the 5th of February, and ended on the 5th of April this year. Jumoke Oduwole; Coordinator, Enabling Business Environment Secretariat joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of this new plan.

