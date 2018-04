Group Five says its performance for the first six months of 2018 financial years was materially below expectations, with Group revenue down 14.5 per cent from R5.8 billion to R4.9 billion. The group says half-year loss nearly tripled, following continued difficulties at its Kpone power project in Ghana. Group Five CEO, Themba Mosai joins CNBC Africa for more on the results and sector outlook.

Advertisement