This year marked 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination- a turning point in the history of the American civil rights struggle. One of the two remaining witnesses of this assasination- Baptist preacher, Reverend Jesse Jackson is in South Africa for the National funeral of Africa’s most famous Daughter, Winnie Madikizela- Mandela. The rev sat down with CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila to discuss Madikizela-Mandela’s far reaching influence.

