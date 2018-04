The Gauteng Film Industry is said to contribute R2.5 billion annually towards economic and social growth and is revered worldwide for attracting investment and partnerships. This has led to ongoing admissions and collaborations with global film festivals including the Canne film festival and the East End film festival. Jobie Bakama, Producer of Callback Dreams, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the film industry as an emerging market in South Africa and his entrepreneurial journey.

