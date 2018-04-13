World Bank’s economic outlook for Kenya

Kenya’s GDP will grow by 5.5 per cent this year supported by the recovery in agricultural output, the easing of political uncertainty and a broad-based strengthening of the global economy, according to the World Bank. World Bank also says that the proportion of Kenyans living below the international poverty line of $1.90 per day has declined by nearly 10 percent in the decade to 2016. CNBC Africa’s Charles Gitonga spoke to Allen Dennis, Senior Economist at World Bank Kenya, and began by asking him the factors that led to poverty reduction in the country.

