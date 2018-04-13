Zweli Mkhize, Lebogang Maile share their memories of #Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The African National Congress leadership will receive Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s body today at her Soweto home before the national funeral tomorrow at Orlando Stadium. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy and a 19-gun salute will mark the final farewell for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Lebogang Maile as well as Minister for Cooperative Governance, Zweli Mkhize on their fond memories of Mam’ Winnie.

