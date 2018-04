As embattled retail holding company, Steinhoff International, prepares for its Annual General Meeting, set to take place in Amsterdam on Friday, some of the shareholders here are fuming. The Federation of Unions of South Africa, FEDUSA, are demanding criminal charges be laid against Steinhoff on the fraud allegations. The General Secretary of FEDUSA, Dennis George, spoke to CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila, confirming that he’ll be attending the live streaming of the AGM in Cape Town.

