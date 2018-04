Insurance group, Jubilee Holdings has recorded a 13 per cent growth in its pre-tax profit for the year ended December 2017 to Ksh5.2 bn. Total income grew by a quarter to Ksh31.3bn as a result of increased net earned premiums, higher investment income and fair value gains on investments. Julius Kipng’etich, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Jubilee Holdings joins CNBC Africa for more on the numbers.

