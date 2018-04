Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves were up 1.7 percent week-on-week to 45.4 billion dollars as at Wednesday last week. The Central Bank of Nigeria also injected a total of 210 million dollars into the FX market. Sameul Ocheho, Treasurer at Stanbic IBTC Bank joins CNBC Africa to review activities on the FMDQ Markets that is the fixed income, forex and derivatives markets.

Advertisement