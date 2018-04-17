NPA gives reasons for raid at Gupta Saxonwold compound

On the 11 April 2018, the NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a Restraint order at the Bloemfontein High Court in the amount of R250 million against the assets of several individuals and entities who were implicated in the offences of theft, fraud and money laundering, in respect of the Vrede Dairy Project: Estina matter. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it is not a raid but the asset forfeiture unit of the NPA are seizing assets at the Gupta family home on Saxonwold. CNBC Africa correspondent Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Luvuyo Mfaku, NPA Spokesperson for more.

