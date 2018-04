One of Africa’s leading FinTech companies has received funding worth $4.5 million from a China based global investment group. MFS Africa handles a digital payments network that connects the wallets of over 170 million African mobile network users. By fast forwarding the progress towards digitising Africa’s money, MFS is paving the way for faster and easier global transactions. MFS Africa’s Founder and CEO, Dare Okoudjou joins CNBC Africa for more.

Advertisement