Breaking news this morning Eskom says no more power cuts- that’ll surprise a few people. The national power generator also wants more money from your pocket – up to get R67 billion to be precise. Eskom is also planning emergency tenders to shore up its chronic coal shortage but they are still awaiting treasury’s approval. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo Mashiqana sat down with Eskom’s Spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe for more.

