Shareholders brace for contentious Steinhoff AGM

Tomorrow is a massive day for the troubled company, multinational Steinhoff, that many fear could become the Enron of Africa. For months there have been questions over how the company is being run and its plunging share price. South African billionaire, Cristo Wiese, keeps his place on the board, but at the Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam tomorrow, the shareholders will be asked to vote on his future in the board. Many of those shareholders live here in Africa. CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila filed this report.

