In the period leading up to Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, Lord Robin Renwick was the British Ambassador to South Africa. In this episode of Talking Books he speaks to CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers about his latest book How to Steal a Country – State Capture and Hopes for the Future in South Africa, which describes the vertiginous decline in political leadership in South Africa from the days of Mandela to the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

