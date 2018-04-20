Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP9 hosts Betty Irabor, founder of Genevieve magazine

Betty Irabor has been a leader in the Nigerian publishing sector for over 14 years. But that journey has not been without difficulties. From humble beginnings as the daughter of a Nigerian police officer and a seamstress, Irabor had all the odds stacked against her but somehow she managed to change her narrative to become the founder of her own magazine – Genevieve and thereby paving the way for thousands of Nigerian women. Find out about her inspirational story on Against The Odds with Peace Hyde.

