Rental income growth weighs on Octodec’s earnings

Octodec Investments says in its Unaudited Interim Results, that the period under review was plagued by political and policy uncertainty which weighed heavily on consumer confidence and local economic growth. The group says total revenue earned on a contractual basis increased by 3.5 per cent and property operating expenses increased by 2.2 per cent compared to the prior comparative period. Octodec’s board declared an interim dividend of 101.7 cents per share for the six-month. Jeffrey Wapnick, Managing Director of Octodec joins CNBC Africa for more.

